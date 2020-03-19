Actress Shaon in home quarantine

Actress, singer and producer Meher Afroz Shaon has returned to Dhaka after visiting the United States last Monday. She is currently staying at her Dhanmondi residence after a coronavirus health check from Dhaka Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. Shaon shared on Facebook that she was at home quarantine in her house.





Shaon wrote on Facebook, "I went to America long ago to attend a book fair. Despite the outbreak in Washington, coronavirus was not recorded in New York at that time. Emergency was issued in several US states soon after the virus outbreak.







Then I didn't get out of the house at all. The press conference of the 'Humayun Ahmed Literary and Cultural Conference-2020' was supposed to be held in New York on May 30th and 31st of this year has been canceled and the date of the main event was postponed. I was watching the news every moment and was wondering if I could return home to my children."





I returned home yesterday (Monday) with the undeserved kindness of the Almighty. It is nice to see the alertness at the Dhaka airport. People on the return flight from Dubai were taking Paracetamol or Panadol to prevent fever! Everyone was fearful of the word 'quarantine'.







I failed completely while trying to convince some of them that this was going to keep their family safe. But I decided on my own the day before I left New York. I kept talking to my parents and they both agreed. Humility and prohibition are explained by both. They have explained this to my children and they took it well. I'm fine and I don't have a fever, cough, or sore throat."









