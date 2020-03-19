Mosharraf returns from Kolkata

Popular actor of present time Mosharraf Karim has acted in a Kolkata movie titled 'Dictionary', directed by Bratya Basu . 'Dictionary' is being created based on two short stories. The actor was in Kolkata for a week to shoot for the film. Mosharraf Karim returned to Dhaka last Monday after shooting his part. He is somewhat worried about whether he will do any new work after returning home.





Mosharraf Karim said, "Everyone is aware of the coronavirus. In our country, many have been infected with it. We also need to be aware about it. So, I wonder if shooting at this time will be okay. Now it is important to be safe, as well as to allow others to be safe."





Regarding work in Kolkata, Mosharraf Karim said, "I am extremely satisfied with the work. Producer Bratya Basu made the movie with great care. In fact, the style of making the movie is quite different. Bratya Basu has his own style.





He made the movie in a different way. I love his style of construction. Now, I am just waiting for the movie to be released." Mosharraf Karim plays the role of Makar, who is basically an industrialist in the movie 'Dictionary'. Poulomi Dasgupta acted opposite to Mosharraf Karim in the cinema.

Leave Your Comments