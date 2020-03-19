Dream to play David Bowie in a film, says Radcliffe

'Harry Potter' star Daniel Radcliffe said his dream role would be to play legendary singer David Bowie in a film. The 30-year-old actor said he would love to play the 'Ziggy Stardust' hit maker in a biopic.





"If you're talking like dream thing, which would it be fun to play and which songs it would be great to sing, then I suppose it'd be David Bowie," Radcliffe told when asked whether he would be interested in doing any music biopic.





But the actor said he was wary of not doing a good job with a biopic on Bowie, his 'favorite musician.' "But I'm not actually submitting myself for that. I don't think I'd be good, and I certainly think there are people that'd be better. And also, we don't need to make a film about everyone's life.







"If it was a musician that I loved as well, there would also be this sort of twin pressure of I don't want to screw up a movie about my favorite musician. Maybe something punk or something from the 1970s that would require less singing ability on my part. That might be good," he said. Radcliffe will next be seen in 'Escape from Pretoria', in which he plays political prisoner Tim Jenkin, who attempted to break from the Robben Island Pretoria prison.



