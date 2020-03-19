BCB in talks to Bangar for Tigers' Test batting consultant role

As Bangladesh's batting Coach Neil McKenzie want to train only Tigers' limited over squad, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is keen to bring a batting consultant for Tigers' Test team. Even BCB is in talk with former Indian batting Coach Sanjay Bangar ahead of Tigers' world Test championship series against Australia which is scheduled to begin in June here.







According to reports, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is looking to rope in Bangar as the national team's batting consultant specifically for red-ball cricket.





"We have spoken with Bangar (for Test batting consultant) but nothing is finalised yet," BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury told reporters on Wednesday. "We are also negotiating with few others as well (for the Test batting consultant post)."





The board was expecting that Neil McKenzie, currently serving as a consultant for the white-ball teams, would extend his role to Tests as well. However, the South African is not keen on coaching in all the three formats on a regular basis.





"McKenzie is looking after the red-ball cricket despite being a white ball consultant and till we get a batting consultant for Test cricket we are expecting him to do the job (in red ball)," Chowdhury said.





It is understood that Bangar, who served as the batting coach of the Indian team from 2014 to 2019, is expected to be contracted by the BCB for 110 days from June 2020 till February 2021 if an agreement is reached between the two parties.







Sanjay Bangar served as batting coach for Indian team between 2014 and 2019. He also donned the cap of Team India's interim head coach during the tours of Zimbabwe in 2016 and at West Indies in 2017. Sanjay Bangar didn't receive a contract extension after Ravi Shastri's re-appointment as head coach after last year's World Cup. He was replaced by Vikram Rathour.





Sanjay Bangar was involved in an ugly spat with Indian selectors after reports emerged that Bangar, who has now been replaced by Vikram Rathour, confronted selector Devang Gandhi in his hotel room after the West Indies tour last year. According to reports the exchange between the two wasn't exactly friendly.









