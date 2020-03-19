BA owner, easyJet make drastic cuts to try to survive coronavirus

A British Airways plane taxis past tail fins of parked aircraft to the runway near Terminal 5 at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain March 14, 2020. -Reuters









The owner of British Airways and easyJet, Europe's no.3 and no.4 airlines, warned aircraft would be grounded on an unprecedented scale in a battle to survive the coronavirus, but while easyJet said state aid was needed, BA's owner talked of self-help.





Britain's government said it would discuss how to protect the industry from the coronavirus pandemic after easyJet on Monday joined Virgin Atlantic in calling for government help as people across the world stop traveling. "European aviation faces a precarious future and it is clear that coordinated government backing will be required to ensure the industry survives," easyJet's CEO, Johan Lundgren, said in a statement.







BA-owner IAG (ICAG.L) did not ask for government aid, however. IAG CEO Willie Walsh, who on Monday deferred his retirement due to the crisis, has long opposed any government aid and told investors that airlines should look at self-help first. "I think individual airlines have been approaching governments looking for state aid. We have not done so," he said, adding that the group would however accept any general facilities provided to all companies which would benefit employees.







Shares in both airlines dived in morning trading. IAG, which also owns Spain's Iberia and Vueling carriers and Aer Lingus, was down 23%, its lowest level since 2013, while easyJet lost 18%, its lowest level since 2012. EasyJet, which is in regular contact with the UK government, said it wanted governments to provide access to finance to help overcome any short-term liquidity crunches, plus a removal of passenger taxes, a holiday from air traffic charges as well as an extension of the relaxation of a rule in relation to airport slots.





--Reuters, London











Leave Your Comments