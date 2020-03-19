BEPZA celebrates Mujib Year

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) Executive Chairman Major General SM Salahuddin Islam cutting a ribbon to inaugurate 'Mujib Corner' at the BEPZA Complex premises on Tuesday.

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) celebrated birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in a befitting manner.







BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General SM Salahuddin Islam along with high officials started the Mujib Year by placing wreath at the mural of the greatest Bengali of all times, great architecture of independence and Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the BEPZA Complex premises on Tuesday. Earlier, the national flag was hoisted at the executive office which was decorated with lights and a music video on Bangabandhu was displayed.





The Bangabandhu Corner was inaugurated at the BEPZA Complex with the life cycle of Bangabandhu in the auspicious moment of Mujib Year. From the birth moments to the last breath of life of the Father of the Nation with the significant contributions is highlighted in Mujib Corner. To keep up Bangabandhu's ideal, daycare center was introduced at Executive Office for the children of all employees of BEPZA in the beginning of the Mujib Year.







The eight EPZs under BEPZA started the day by placing the wreath at the portrait of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with due respect including hoisted the national flag. The life and political activities of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu was discussed in detail in the zones. The main road and internal roads of the zones were adorned with banners and festoons containing historical pictures and messages of Bangabandhu. BEPZA executive office and all EPZs arranged Doa Mahfil after Zohr prayer.

