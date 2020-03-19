HK rail operator ordered to release police protest footage

Riot police wait at a Mass Transit Railway (MTR) station as commuters walk past to catch a subway train, in Hong Kong, China, September 2, 2019. -Reuters

A Hong Kong court on Wednesday ordered rail operator MTR Corp to hand over CCTV footage from a police operation at two subway stations during anti-government protests last year that a student leader plans to use to sue officers.





On Aug. 31, scenes filmed by TV reporters of police beating protesters cowering on the floor of a metro train went viral, sparking outrage and demands for MTR to release full footage. MTR only released some screen shots through a press release.





The Hong Kong police force maintains it was targeting violent radicals during the incident in and around the Prince Edward metro station.







Authorities have repeatedly rejected allegations of police brutality. Defendant Kex Leung, who is student union president at the Education University, told reporters outside court on Wednesday he planned to use the footage to sue police over what he said was his illegal arrest.





--Reuters, Hong Kong



