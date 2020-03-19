'Govt has financial ability to face COVID-19'

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has said that the government has the ability to fight against COVID-19. "Ministry of Health will receive all necessary support and funding so that it can fulfill its demands to face the virus," he said.







The minister said these while talking to reporters at his ministry conference room at Secretariat in the capital after chairing two separate meetings on Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs and Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase. Mustafa Kamal said, "If there is any apprehension that the Ministry of Health will face problem or lack financial capability to deal with this virus (Novel Corona), then I can assure you that this apprehension is not right. We've such financial capability."







It is his firm belief that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina would not disagree if there is any proposal from the Ministry of Health to procure necessary equipment, or to have logistical support or to build any purpose-based hospital to protect the citizens from this deadly virus, Kamal said.





"We'll extend all necessary cooperation and financial support to the Ministry of Health so that it doesn't lag behind compared to its requisite demands to face this virus." he added.





The Finance Minister said it is now not only the responsibility of the government, the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Finance, but also the responsibility of the countrymen to take necessary pre-cautionary measures to stay safe.





Replying to another question, he said that the government would make it public if any financial assistance comes from the international agencies, including the IMF, ADB and the World Bank.





Leave Your Comments