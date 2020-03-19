Minister vents anger at city corps over unclean drains

Tazul Islam

Local Government Minister Tazul Islam has expressed anger over the city corporations' failure to keep drains clean in Dhaka.





"City corporation officials are supposed to make sure the drains are clean, through regular inspection. They are supposed to check whether sweepers are working," Islam told the officials on Wednesday, reports bdnews24.com.







"If you think that's not your job and feel bad about it, then go and kill yourself. That's the best way out," he said. He ordered city corporations to punish people who clog drains with polythene and other throwaway materials. "Rewards have no value, if there's no punishment."

