'Breach of quarantine rules to invite action'

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Wednesday urged overseas returnee to follow the quarantine rules for the sake of the country. He also warned saying that stern action will be taken if anyone breaches those.





"The government doesn't want to enforce the law at the beginning. But if anyone of those asked to remain in quarantine doesn't follow the Health Ministry's instructions, legal action will be taken against them," he said while inaugurating a Bangabandhu Corner at the head office of NRBC Bank in Motijheel.





On Monday, the government decided that all those arriving here from abroad must stay in 14-day quarantine. Bangladesh has so far reported 10 coronavirus cases while many people returned from abroad have been quarantined.





Leave Your Comments