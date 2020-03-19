Stocks collapse

Country's premier bourse, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), continued bearing trend as investors dumped their holdings amidst growing concern over the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic. The broad index, DSEX closed at 3603.95 points on Wednesday with a sharp fall of 168.60 points or 4.46 percent.





Besides, the two selective indices, Blue Chip index, DSE30 and Shariah index, DSES also went down by 61.63 points and 39.28 points to settle at 1203.43 points and 834.77 points respectively. Market turnover, another crucial indicator, stood at Taka 4.29 billion, which was higher over previous day's mark of Taka 4.06 billion due to the panic-driven sell off.





On the DSE trading floor, a total number of 137,191 trades were executed in Wednesday's trading session with a trading volume of 178.48 million securities. Losers took a massive lead over gainers as out of 356 issues traded, 13 securities gained price while 333 declined and 10 remained unchanged. The market-cap of the DSE also fell to Taka 2,873 billion, from Taka 2,988 billion in the previous session.





The top ten gainers were EBL 1st Mutual Fund, Premier Leasing, FAS Finance, Vanguard AML Rupali Bank Balanced Fund, Hwa Well Textile, Monno Ceramic, Trust Bank, Ibne Sina Pharma, Amra Technologies and Uttara Bank.





Square Pharma topped the turnover chart followed by Grameenphone, Monno Ceramic, LafargeHolcim Bangladesh, Orion Pharma, Brac Bank, BATBC, Khulna Power, Beximco Limited and Sea Pearl Beach.





The top 10 losers were ICB 3rd NRB Mutual Fund, Apex Spinning, Sea Pearl Beach, Queen South Textile, Eastern Cables, Progressive Life Insurance, Brac Bank, Sonar Bangla Insurance, Sonargaon Textile and Shamorita Hospital.

On the other hand, port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE), also closed at red extending the bearish streak of previous day.





CSCX and CASPI declined by 270.60 points and 442.81 points to stand at 6746.42 points and 11133.69 points respectively.





At CSE, a total of 10,107,516 shares and mutual fund of 248 companies were traded of which 19 issues advanced while 219 declined and 10 issues remained unchanged.





Leave Your Comments