'Don't buy commodities beyond needs'

People crowded city kitchen markets on Wednesday amid tension of Covid-19 though Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said the stocks and prices of essential commodities are normal. -AA

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi on Wednesday urged all not to buy essential commodities beyond the regular needs as there are adequate stocks to meet the demand in the country.





While speaking at a press conference at the secretariat in the city, he said "The stock, supply and prices of the essential commodities in the market are normal. So, there is no need to go for panic buying of the commodities due to COVID-19."





Tipu laid emphasis on being cautious about any rumors and said the consumers will have to be aware in this regards. In view of the upcoming fasting month of Ramadan, the stocks of the essential commodities are now a few times higher than the actual demand of the country, he said.





"We have already ensured the stocks of different essential commodities, including oil, pulse, onion, garlic and salt. The overall stock in this year is around 40 percent higher than the previous year," he added. The commerce minister

said the capacity of the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) will be strengthened for selling through OMS (open market sale) of key essential items ahead of Ramadan.





He also informed that TCB will introduce OMS within April. Tipu said the onion price in the country has come down to normal and there is no cause of being panicked over the supply and price of products. He mentioned Directorate of the National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) has already strengthened its market monitoring activities.





Among others, Commerce Secretary Dr Md Jafor Uddin, Additional Secretary Obaidul Azam and DNCRP Babul Kumar Shah were present on the occasion.





--Mohan Mia, AA



