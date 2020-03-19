AL leader murdered in Chattogram





A local Awami League leader was stabbed to death allegedly by his rivals at Dakkhin Katolli of the city on Wednesday night.





The deceased was identified as Anwar Zahid Tanvir, 30, office secretary of Awami League’s Pahartoli unit and son of Zahid Sarkar.





Locals said Ismail Hossain and incumbent Councillor Morshed Akter Chowdhury were at loggerheads as Ismail got the party ticket to contest the upcoming city corporation election.





Ismail’s supporters had an altercation with followers of Morshed around 11:30pm in front of the residence of Morshed.





At one stage of the altercation, the supporters of Ismail stabbed Anwar and Jony.





They were taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared Anwar dead, said Zahirul Islam, in-charge of CMCH police outpost.





Leave Your Comments