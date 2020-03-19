IU chief engineer seeks police security





M Alimuzzaman Totul, the acting chief engineer of Islamic University, filed a general diary with the university police station on Thursday seeking security.





He says an unknown caller has been threatening him over phone over issuing tender.





Totul lives with his son and wife at Choyrastarmor of Kushtia.





“We’ve started investigation to identify the culprits,” Jahangir Arif, the police station’s officer-in-charge said.





The university authorities formed a three-member investigation committee to look into the matter. The committee has been ordered to file a report within seven working days.

