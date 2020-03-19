Coronavirus: RMCH interns abstain from work over safety concern









Interns at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) abstained from work from Thursday morning demanding safety equipment amid the threat of coronavirus outbreak.





Iqbal Hasan, general secretary of Intern Physician Parishad, said there are 200 interns under the hospital and the authorities concerned have not taken any effective measures to ensure their safety.





Many patients with cough and cold have come to the hospital for treatment and they are admitted without any tests. Physicians are providing medical services to them without minimum safety measures, he said.





“That’s why we went on work abstention from this morning,” he said.





Assistant Director of RMCH Dr Kamal said they are providing medical services at the emergency gate under special care and they have informed the authorities concerned about the safety issue.





Earlier this week, four doctors of Dhaka Medical College Hospital were sent to home quarantine after they handled a patient who was later tested positive for coronavirus.





Bangladesh has confirmed 14 coronavirus cases and one death.





