Fifty shops were gutted in a fire that broke out at College Gate in the district town early Thursday.





The fire started around 3:30am at a shop and spread to adjoining shops, said Ratan Kumar Nath, deputy director of Rangamati Fire Service and Civil Defence.





On information, eight firefighting units and army members went to the spot and extinguished the blaze after three hours of frantic effort.





Affected shop owners say the fire caused a loss of about Tk 2 crore.

