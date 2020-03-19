Australian reports 111 new COVID-19 cases, 565 in total









The number of Australian cases of COVID-19 has increased by more than 100 in a single day.





As of Thursday morning there have been 565 confirmed cases of COVID-19 according to the Department of Health, an increase of 111 cases, or 24.4 percent from Wednesday morning.





Victoria has become the second Australian state to have more than 100 diagnosed cases with 121.





Of the 565 confirmed cases in Australia, 46 have recovered and 6 have died from COVID-19.





The state government of Tasmania, which has 10 confirmed cases, on Thursday morning announced that any non-essential travellers who try to enter the state, including locals, will be subjected to a 14-day quarantine period.





As panic buying continues across the nation, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly has announced restrictions on the purchase of medication.





Customers will be limited to one unit per person of over-the-counter medicines like ventolin and paracetamol, and pharmacists will be limited to supplying only one month of prescription medications at a time.





"Please do not buy more than you need for anything, whether that's food and particularly medicines," Kelly told reporters.





Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton, who remains in isolation after being infected with COVID-19, told Nine Entertainment radio that he believes some people have been stockpiling goods to turn a profit on the black market.





"And (we) will come down like a tonne of bricks on these individuals because I think they're the ones who have created this pattern of behaviour of hoarding and clearing out shelves," he said.

Leave Your Comments