Faridpur searching for 3,800 overseas returnees









Amid the growing concern over coronavirus, Faridpur’s local administration is looking for about 3,800 people who returned from abroad recently.





Deputy Commissioner Atul Sarkar came up with the information at a press briefing at his office on Wednesday.





Already a list has been prepared by the immigration police and was handed over to the deputy commissioner. People, mostly returning from India between March 1 and March 15, had gone to their respective destinations after dodging the immigration.





The overseas returnees will be found out and kept in home quarantine, he added.





Until Wednesday, the local administration has sent 17 overseas returnees to quarantine, said Atul. Everyone was asked to properly follow home-quarantine rules.





District Civil Surgeon Dr Siddiqur Rahman, Director of Faridpur Medical College Hospital Dr Saifur Rahman, and Superintendent of Faridpur Police Alimuzzaman, among others, were present at the press briefing.





Besides, Civil Surgeon Dr Siddiqur Rahman said 20 overseas returnees have contacted the local administration and all of them were kept in home quarantine.





Bangladesh announced its first coronavirus death on Wednesday. Four more people tested positive for coronavirus, taking the number of patients to 14 in the country.





On March 8, the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) announced the detection of three Covid-19 patients in Bangladesh. Of them, two were Italy-returnees while the third one was the wife of one of them. All of them have been discharged.





COVID-19 is affecting 176 countries and territories around the world and one international conveyance (the Diamond Princess cruise ship harboured in Yokohama, Japan).





The World Health Organization on March 11 declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic.

Leave Your Comments