Bangladesh confirms 3 new virus cases

So far, Bangladesh has confirmed 17 coronavirus patients.





"All three newly-infected patients are the members of the same family. One of their family members recently returned from Italy. One of the patients is a female aged 22 and the rest are males aged 65 and 32 respectively," he told a press briefing at Health Divison in Mohakhali.













Calls to IEDCR hotlines have seen an exponential growth. Dr Azad said 25,916 calls were made in the last 24 hours.





"So far over 200,000 calls have been made," he added.

