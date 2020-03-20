Most desirable woman 2019: Samantha



The people have made their choice - the 'Hyderabad Times 30 Most Desirable Women 2019' list has been unveiled! After weeks of voting, we finally have Hyderabad's most desirable women, (under 40), from various walks of life. The ranking is based on votes cast in an online poll (on www.timesofindia. indiatimes. com/entertainment/times-poll-2019), along with votes cast by our internal jury.





From newcomers, who made a splash with their sex appeal, attitude and talent, to those who have been making news for the right reasons - these are the stunners who have all of AP and Telangana swooning over them. And Samantha Akkineni leads that lot, grabbing the top spot this year. At 32, Samantha has shown that married women can be crowd-pullers too with hits like 'Oh! Baby' and 'Majili'. Here's what she had to say about winning the coveted title this year.

