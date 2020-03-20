Jeet, Mimi in isolation for COVID-19



Actor Jeet and actress Mimi have returned from London to India. So the fear of being infected with coronavirus was lingering in their mind. On top of that a person infected with corona has been found in Kolkata that's why the fear has increased. As a result, they went into isolation right after returning.





They went to the London shooting a few days ago. But for the reason that foreign aircrafts are blocked, they have returned home quickly. They returned to Kolkata on the morning of March 18. Both will be in isolation for a while because they are very likely to be infected with coronavirus.





On arriving at the Kolkata airport, Mimi said she would not meet any of her relatives. Her father is 65 years old that is why she will not be meeting her parents and will stay in self isolation.Mimi and Jeet both said they had no trouble shooting in London. However, in the words of Mimi, "Heathrow or Dubai airport is so empty, never seen before."





The Travel Advisory Committee of the Central Ministry of Health has issued a guideline. There, it is said that no one from the European Union member states will be able to return to India after March 18 and that they will have to wait till March 31 to return home again. And that's why the entire team had to make this decision quickly.

Leave Your Comments