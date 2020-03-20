Tahsan volunteers for home isolation



Popular singer and actor Tahsan Khan went into self quarantine by closing all work. "When my Australian and American concert was canceled, I realized that the situation in our country would be worse. Now I am sitting at home keeping all my work off. I won't be leaving without any emergency."







Tahsan said that earlier, after returning home from Japan, he wrote on Facebook on March 14, "Dear Producer, Director and Concert Organizer - I decided to stop all my work. Social distancing is the best solution right now. Hopefully, you understand that." In this way Tahsan has kept himself aloof from all human beings.







The search revealed that he was supposed to take part in a drama shooting Wednesday. He also had work in a drama next week. However, he has made it clear to the directors of his unavailability. He said, "Now is not the time to work. It is time to save ourselves." "Now it's your responsibility to keep yourself separate," says Tahsan. "It is only through this that the crisis can be addressed."

