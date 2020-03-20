Regional SME Products Fair ends

Gaibandha Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Matin and Deputy Director of local government section of DC office Rokhsana Begum, Assistant General Manager of BSCIC Shah Mohammad Jonayed and SME Foundation Manager Rahul Barua attended at 'Regional SME Products



A seven-day long 'Regional SME Products Fair-2020' launched on March 12 ended on Independence Square in Gaibandha on Wednesday with a call to create women entrepreneurs at grass root level.





SME Foundation, Dhaka arranged the fair at the management of district administration, Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC), Gaibandha Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), National Association of Small and Cottage Industries of Bangladesh (NASIB), Gaibandha and Sonali Bank Ltd, Gaibandha on behalf of Bangladesh Bank.





The speakers said the SME is keeping contribution much to lead the nation towards desired development side by side with turning Bangladesh into a middle income country by 2021 and achieving sustainable development goals by 2030, reports BSS.





Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Matin addressed the concluding ceremony at evening as the chief guest and deputy director of local government section of DC office Rokhsana Begum, assistant general manager of BSCIC Shah Mohammad Jonayed and manager, SME Foundation, Dhaka Rahul Barua were present at the event as the special guests while additional deputy commissioner-General Alamgir Kabir Saikat presided over the ceremony.





DC Abdul Matin said the objective of the fair were to motivate the local entrepreneurs, enhance production of quality SME products and exhibit SME goods to the visitors and the customers through focusing their products.





The DC also put emphasis on creating more women entrepreneurs, diversification of the products, exploring new markets, setting up food processing industries and generating more employment in the SEM sector.Later, DC formally distributed the crests to the five best entrepreneurs. In the fair, Peoples Footwear and Leather Goods was adjudged the best stall this year.





Earlier, Rezbin Hafiz, director of Peoples Footwear and Leather Goods, laid emphasis on providing more facilities from the government to promote SME sector and run the business of the entrepreneurs in line with the modern world.





SME Foundation Manager Rahul Barua said only locally produced SME goods including leather products, jute-made products, handicrafts, processed agricultural products, electrical and electronic goods, clothes, design and fashion wares were exhibited in 70 stalls of the fair.Earlier, whip of the Jatiya Sangshad and local lawmaker Mahabub Ara Begum Gini formally inaugurated the fair on March 12.

