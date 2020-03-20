Ctg bus owners gave free service



Owners of buses plying different long routes on Chattogram-Rangamati and Chattogram-Khagrachari roads provided free service to passengers on the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. More than 150 buses usually ply these routes, carrying around 20,000 passengers every day.





Manjurul Alam Manju, president of Chattogram Road Transport Owners Group told, "We are providing free service to thousands . Our main purpose is to show respect to our Father of the Nation." People use these routes for commutes to Hathazari, Raozan, Fatikchhari, Rangamati, Matiranga and Khagrachari. Passengers were able to travel freely from 7am to 11pm .

Leave Your Comments