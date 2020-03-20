Suspend CCC election, five by-polls: BNP



BNP on Thursday demanded the Election Commission (EC) to suspend elections to Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) and by-polls to five parliamentary seats due to the growing number of coronavirus cases in the country. At the same time, the party also demanded closing the courts for a temporary period.







BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir made the demands at an emergency press conference at the party chairperson's Gulshan office. "





People are talking about halting the elections due to a fear of coronavirus outbreak. But the Election Commission today (Thursday) said the elections scheduled for March 21 will surely be held and it'll take decision about by-polls scheduled to be held on March 29 on March 19. We think it's a unilateral decision," he said.The BNP leader alleged that the EC is showing inhuman attitude during this time of a disaster, reports UNB.





"We call upon the Election Commission to withdraw its decision and postpone all the elections and by-polls right now in the interest of people," he added.





Reminding the low presence of voters in recent polls, Fakhrul feared that the voter turnout will be even lower than the previous elections if those are held under the current situation.As per the schedules announced by the EC, by-elections to Gaibandha-3, Bagerhat-4 and Dhaka-10 constituencies will be held on March 21.





Besides, Election to Chittagong City Corporation (CCC) and by-elections to Bogura-1 and Jashore -6 seat will be held on March 29.Fakhrul said several thousand people gather different courts every day amid fear of getting infected with coronavirus as judiciary remains open.





"That's why we think the courts need to be shut for some days now considering the evolving situation, public health and life. We call upon the government to keep the proceedings of the court suspended for as long as it is necessary.We hope that the judges of the Supreme Court will take this decision thinking about the country and its people. "





