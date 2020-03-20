'Stern action against price hike of essentials'

A queue before a TCB truck selling essentials in the capital on Thursday. -Focus Bangla



Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) Director Lieutenant Colonel Sarwar-Bin-Kashem on Thursday warned that stern actions will be taken against those who will be involved in hiking price of essentials and spreading rumors centering the Covid-19 outbreak.





"Legal actions will be taken against those who will be responsible for price hike of essentials and spreading rumors centering the Covid-19 outbreak, as the RAB will implement any decision of the government," RAB director told at a briefing at RAB Headquarters.





Sarwar, also spokesman of legal and media wing of the elite anti-crime force, said, "We are trying to discourage dishonest traders not to hike the price of commodities, asking them to keep it at a reasonable level instead."





He said the elite anti-crime force has been working against panic on corona virus or price hike of essentials among common people, adding, "The RAB is ready to execute any order by the government."







Replying to a question, he said rumors are being spread through false and baseless information on some websites. The RAB arrested three persons and more than 50 people were under surveillance, Sarwar informed.





He, however, also informed cyber monitoring cell and 15 battalion of RAB have been working round-the-clock to look into the matters, adding, "We realized fine over Taka 45 lakh through mobile court operation against dishonest businessmen."





