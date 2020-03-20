'Army to supervise 2 quarantine centers'



Bangladesh army has been given the responsibility to monitor two quarantine centers for people with coronavirus symptoms. Bangladesh army personnel have taken preparations in two places for quarantining suspected corona patients and their treatment in Hajji Camp and Uttara RAJUK Apartment Project areas.The Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) communicated this move last night in a statement.





All returnees from foreign countries will be screened by officials at the airport and then selected persons among them will be handed over to the army for quarantine after completion of their immigration procedures, according to the ISPR statement.





The army will then arrange for transportation of the quarantined persons to the centers from the airport and oversee digital data entry procedures. Army members will also arrange food, accommodation, treatment and other necessary amenities for them during the quarantine period, the statement further read.Health ministry and other ministries concerned, organizations, departments and forces will provide support to the army in this regard, the statement added.





For information, the Ashkona and Diyabari quarantine centers can be reached at the following numbers:

Ashkona Hajj Camp - 01769013420, 01769013350

Uttara Diyabari camp - 01769013090, 01769013062







