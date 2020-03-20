Megan Wright







Before you burn out, lose money, over-promise, and underperform, use practical productivity strategies that work to get more done in less time. We all have the same twenty-four hours a day, yet, most feel like there is never enough time to do everything that needs to get done.







Productivity is how we measure the efficiency of production, which everyone is continually striving to improve. Most people lack in this area because they're unaware of the various practical methods they can use. Once you learn the many ways to be more productive, you will quickly see that you can get more done in less time.



Why is productivity important?





As we know, an increase in output is a direct result of an increase in the input and efficiency of the production process. The overall goal is to produce more goods and services for the same amount of time, money, and effort, or less. Productivity is essential in achieving money-saving and time-saving techniques. But, having excellent time management skills is not something you are born with--rather, it is something you learn.



6 ways to increase productivityHere are six practical ways to increase productivity to get more done each day.





1. Eliminate all distractions





All of us are guilty of allowing distractions to take over productivity. Thus, it is critical to devise a plan that enables you to eliminate distractions. Be mindful of how often you use your phone, the frequency you check email, and the number of notifications. Even having multiple tabs open on your browser can be distracting and is something you should strive to avoid.



2. Set a timer





Estimate the amount of time it takes you to tackle different tasks and work routines each day. Then, start each task by setting a timer that will prompt you when to move on to another job. Eventually, you may no longer need the timer as you become accustomed to the time it takes to complete regular tasks.



3. Get enough sleep





Make sure you get enough sleep, which can depend on the type of work you do. For instance, if you work from home, it may be harder for you to stop working. Thus, you may want to set a timer to ensure you stick to regular office hours and get enough sleep each night. If you don't get enough rest, you'll decrease productivity as you struggle to stay awake the next day. Create rules like no electronics an hour before bed and sleep on a mattress that fits your sleeping needs. These are great starting points to make sure you get the rest you need to perform.



4. Discover your purpose





To increase productivity, consider why you do what you do. Ideally, you want your business to be something you enjoy and are passionate about it. Are you working for the money or because you enjoy it? Productivity levels can depend on the reasons you wake up and go to the office each day.



5. Prioritize tasks ahead of time





Make a list of each role you perform each day. Order your tasks by importance to make sure you can comfortably finish and prioritize those that matter most.



6. Complete dreaded tasks first





Besides creating a task priority list, you will also want to incorporate the activities you dread the most and to ensure you complete them first, every morning. If the first thing you typically do is check emails, you are creating a productivity illusion. Start your day by completing your most difficult tasks first when you have the most energy.



Final thoughts





These are only some of the methods you can use to boost your productivity levels. You may want to consider other techniques, and which of them fit best with when, where, and what you work on during the day. The industry you work in and the number of hours you work can impact the methods you use. We all have our limits. Before you burn out, lose money, over-promise, and underperform, use strategies that work. If you employ these techniques, you can get more done in less time.





Megan Wright is the Chief Editor for ChamberofCommerce.com

Leave Your Comments