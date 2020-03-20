Benefits of music education





Learning to play a musical instrument offers a lot of benefits. If there's one thing you should learn in your lifetime, it's how to play an instrument. Here are 5 reasons why:



Playing a Musical Instrument Makes You Smarter







Many studies have been conducted on the effects of music on the brain. Scientists say that children who are exposed to music, or those who play an instrument, do better in school than those who don't.







Recent research suggests exposure to music may benefit a child's reading age, IQ and the development of certain parts of the brain. Adults can benefit from learning to play an instrument too because it helps the mind to be alert and remain active eventually helping to sharpen the memory.



It Teaches Discipline







Learning to play an instrument is like learning to speak another language and it can be challenging at times. One of the qualities musicians possess is discipline. You have to be disciplined in order to master playing your instrument. You have to set time each day to practice, practice and practice some more.



Playing a Musical Instrument Relieves Stress







We all have days when we are so stressed out and we just want to take a break from it all. Have you ever noticed that when you hear soft, soothing music you feel more relaxed? Music can do that and more, especially if you're the one playing. Music is one of life's simple joys; it helps calm the mind.



Sense of Achievement







If you're a beginner learning to play your first piece, it can be frustrating. But once you've mastered it, the satisfaction you'll feel is priceless. Never mind if it's just a simple piece, believe me you'll never forget the first piece you've mastered. You are one more step closer to achieving your goal and that is certainly something to be proud of.



Playing a Musical Instrument Is Fun







Sure it can be a lot of hard work but there is no denying playing an instrument is fun. Once you get better at it, opportunities will arise for you to share your newly learned skill with your family and friends. Who knows, you may also consider playing professionally in the future. Playing a musical instrument opens up a lot of good possibilities that will surely enrich your life.



Espie Estrella is an award-winning songwriter













---Espie Estrella

Leave Your Comments