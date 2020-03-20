Coronavirus: Global death toll stands at 10,048





The death toll from coronavirus or COVID-19 has reached 10,048 globally as of Thursday.





It has so far infected 245,630 people around the world, according to worldometer.





Of them, 147,145 are currently being treated with 7,378 being in serious or critical condition.





So far, 98,485 cases had outcomes and of them, 88,437 (90 percent) recovered and 10 percent died.





In Bangladesh, three more people have tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19), said the Director General of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Abul Kalam Azad on Thursday.





So far, Bangladesh has confirmed 17 coronavirus patients, he said.





Bangladesh announced its first coronavirus death on Wednesday.





On March 8, the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) announced the detection of three Covid-19 patients in Bangladesh.





Of them, two were Italy-returnees while the third one was the wife of one of them. All of them have been discharged.





COVID-19 is affecting 176 countries and territories around the world and one international conveyance (the Diamond Princess cruise ship harboured in Yokohama, Japan).





The World Health Organization on March 11 declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic.

