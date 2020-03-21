

Maijpara Moth belongs to 300 years old long history, situated just beside the Babu Bari dighi (large pond). During the reign of Dewan Murshid Kuli Khan, this Moth was being constructed on the grave of Zamindar Tara Prashad Ray.













Later in Bengali year 1212, this moth was being reconstructed. Interviewing local folks we came to know that, this 200 feet high moth's apex was being broken by three days long rain few years ago due to the lacking in care of conservation and preservation.





At the apex there were two copper pitcher being torn down lately and a rumor spread that there were some very precious treasure inside of it. Local people gathered to see. Sreenagar Thana police brought those to the police station. After cutting the pitcher with the help of oxygen Gas cutter, they found some sort of limes & brick mortars inside of it.





How to go





There are several transport is available from Dhaka to Munshiganj. The bus services are "Nayan Paribahan", "Dighir par Paribahan" and "Dhaka Transport", all of the buses used to start from "Gulistan" of Dhaka. It will cost you 60-80 taka, and will require 1 hrs to 2 hrs bus journey depending upon the road traffic.





Also you can hire CNG auto rickshaw from the "Postogola", and it will take you 250-350 to take you at Muktarpur Bridge. Remember, if you are hiring CNG, make sure who will provide the toll of the bridge. For you information, the toll fee is 20 taka. So negotiate with the driver of CNG about who will provide the toll.









If a traveler wants to go there then first of all find a bus from Gulistan moving towards Dohar. On the way to Sreenagar Bus stop you have to step off at Tin Dokan Bazar of Rarikhal. From there you may walk or hire a rickshaw to get there at the moth.





Where to stay





Though the district is just beside the Dhaka, still its hard to find a suitable hotel from the district. The main reason, may be people from dhaka used to come this place for a single day trip. But anyway, if you need to stay at Munshiganj town, that case I'll suggest you to stay at "Hotel Comfort" this one is the best from the town. Also you there is another one which is "Hotel three star international".







But the quality of the rooms of this hotel is not that much good. For both cases, it will take 100-700 taka per night depending upon the room.Things to doYou can visit nearby Sir J. C. Bose complex. The birthplace of Bengali Scientist Jagadish Chandhra Bose.Eating facilitiesThere are some local restaurants available at Tin Dokan Bazar, where they serve very local cuisine and snacks.

