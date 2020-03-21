UGC step for equivalents of foreign degrees



A view exchange meeting between Ministry of Education and University Grants Commission of Bangladesh (UGC) was held at UGC Bhaban on Thursday.





Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, presided over the meeting. Professor Dr Kazi Shahidullah, Chairman, UGC, Md. Mahbub Hossain, Secretary, Secondary and Higher Education Division, Ministry of Education, Professor Dr Dil Afroza Begum, Member, UGC, Professor Dr Md Sazzad Hossain, Member, UGC and Professor Dr Muhammed Alamgir were present on the occasion.







Besides, high officials from Ministry of Education and divisional heads of UGC were also present. The meeting elaborately discussed the UGC's existing guidelines for equivalence of foreign degrees. Besides, various aspects of higher education came up in the discussion.

