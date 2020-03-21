Cultural changes and social labefaction in Bangladesh





A famous philosopher said that man cannot live alone. Naturally man is a social, cultural, and political being. Once upon a time they were lived in an isolate environment.







But period to period they develop a culture and create society. Culture is a basic phenomenon of human life, a sum of a social lifestyle, and social custom, ethics, norms, and values that are a culture. According to a famous English anthropologist, culture is "that complex whole which includes knowledge, belief, art, morals, law, custom, and any other capabilities and habits acquired by man as a member of society.





The culture is divided into two senses, first one materials culture and second one is non-material culture. Customs, beliefs, ethics, morality, values, and norms, habits, and so on are component of non-material culture. Hut, fishing net, pot, plow, are physical component of materials culture.





However, tradition, heritage, history, ancient structure, climate, water, fuel, geographic position, fumigants, animal, man, and woman also part of environment and culture. The term of culture that is always changeable. According to Kingsley Davis, the cultural change "embraces all changes occurring in any branch of culture including art, science, technology, philosophy, etc., as well as changes in the forms, and rules of social organizations."







Geographically Bangladesh located 20 34' north latitude to 26 38' north latitude, 88 01' south longitudes to 92 41' south longitudes. Naturally in this place is beauty of nature and historically, it has own uniqueness weather, culture, lifestyle, and so on. Ibn Battuta was a Moroccan traveler who visited Bengal in 1346 AD. He gave description of the Bengals climate and natural view of the country. Burst out saying, "it dozakh-i-pur az n'imat, that is inferno full of gifts."





Actually Bengal folk cultures be very rich from the others countries. Bangladesh is a country, here majority population to live in rural society or land. In this country, there existing folk culture at rural and urban arias.







There are some categories of folk culture, (1) functional (2) material (3) formalized and (4) performing. Functional folk culture mentioned- a farmer grow crops, professional man, make boat as like -mayurpangkhi, saptadibga and house wife make a Shikha, Nakshi Katha these include the functional. Materials folk culture categories included, houses, buildings, transport, etc, and formalized folk culture mentioned - alpona , wall arts, boat arts, and so on.







Most of the performing folk culture related to song. We have nearly different 50 types of folk songs in Bangladesh like bhatiyali, bhawaiya, murshidi, leto, jhumur, baul, marfoti, jari, sari, ghatu, khemta, dhamali, patua, sapude, kirtan, and so on.





We have many cultural, or folk games, these are bali khela, boat race, bauchhi, kanamachhi, danguli, kite flying, peojon flying, cockfight, bullfight, ekkadokka, gollachhut, kadikhela, dariyabandha, mogal-pathan, Ha do-do. Ha do-do is a national game of Bangladesh.







Constitutionally our state religion is islam and every religion freely do activities of their religious culture. In this country most number of people Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, Cristian, ethnic, or tribal people, and so on. A popular sentence, Bengals have thirteen festivals in twelve month. Hindus' people believed in worship, and there have many icons, these are Laksmi, , Durga, Manasa, etc. Muslims believed in god.







They believed god is one, and they perform Salat, five times daily. Eid ul Azha, and Eid ul Fitar are the most common festival of muslim. Many Muslims believed in worship pirs and saints these are Satypir, Gazipir, Manikpir, Madarpir, Khowaz Khizir, etc. Bangladeshi tribal has different cultural festival, Bizu, Sanggrai, Owangala, Owk, are common of them.







In our countries, custom is a significant component of culture. Generally we respect of our seniors, and we loved our younger ones. Our family and society, and this custom mentioned to the next generation.







Once a time more family was a joint family, in a joint family regular practice to the culture. Normally joint families have these members: father, mother, sister, brother, grandfather, grandmother, uncle, anti, and so on. In a joint family, if a child wants to learn, he will easily know it. Family is a primary educational institution; more people accepted these things.







On the other hand single families' member more are job man. As a result, they will no proper time for their children. Father and mother give a computer, games box, mobile phone, etc., for their children. In these causes, when a single family's children alone, enjoy their time by use computer, computer games, use internet, etc. As a result, they deprived to our culture and folk culture.





In present situations, we do not practice our culture practically, but why? Ha-do-do is a national game of Bangladesh, we know about it. But why we are not concerned about these games? Because we are busying in social media, computer, indoor games like as international online games. We are addicted by the modernism. We cannot control internet uses. As a result, day by day we are going to destroy. We are disconnected to our social network and increase selfishness.





Further, current generation avoid cultural song, festival, dress, and so on. On the other hand, they accept western song, festival, dress, etc. As a result person forgets their own culture, and day by day, western culture an increase in our society. If western culture is becomes in our society, we will be lost our culture.





So awareness is must important for culture lifelong. Without owning culture practice man will divide into each other. If people continue to contain western culture, our culture died, from our society. Then our next generation will search Bengali culture in books or website. But we want to do it?





The writer is a student of public administration, Comilla University

