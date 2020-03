Actress Sanya Malhotra has a busy 2020 ahead of her with multiple releases in the pipeline. In a recent interview, the actress opened up on her experience shooting for 'Ludo'.







Sanya talked about how unconventional it was for her to prepare for her role in 'Ludo' and shared, "While shooting for 'Ludo', which was a breath of fresh air, I was excited to not prepare myself before the shoot. Anurag sir specifically told me to not prepare any dialogues or scenes."

