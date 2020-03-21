Members of 'Plasmic Knock' pose for a photo. - Collected



Heavy Metal band Plasmic Knock released its new music album titled 'Norokito Prithibi'. The album contains six songs including 'Bibhranto Satwa', 'Atmo Chithkar', 'Apadebata', 'Biparjastho Jibon', 'Nirbashito Prithibi' and the title song 'Norokito Prithibi.' It will be released at GP Music. Besides, music videos of three songs 'Bibhranto Satwa', 'Atmo Chithkar' and 'Apadebata' will be released on the Youtube channel of the band.







The album was scheduled to be released today at a concert at Jamuna Future Park. The event was called off due to surge in coronavirus cases in the country.





'The organizer of concert 'Mosh-pit' has cancelled the event to prevent spread of coronavirus. However, we will release the album on GP Music and three music videos will be uploaded on our Youtube channel,' Adil Shah Bappy, guitarist of Plasmic Knock, told New Age.





'We completed this album on April 19, 2019 and shot music videos of three songs namely 'Bibhranto Satwa', 'Atmo Chithkar' and 'Apadebata' in February of this year,' he added.





The album's songs have been written by Adil Shah Bappy while the music has been composed by the band's members. Plasmic Knock began its journey in 2007.





Its first album 'Mrito Sabvota' was released in 2015. 'Norokito Prithibi' is the band's second album. Plasmic Knock comprises Adil Shah Bappy (guitar), Sazid Ali (guitar), Saiduzzaman Sunny (drum), Wasi Uddin(bass) and Shakib Anis Zesun (vocal).





