Zahangir Alom's 2nd solo show explores culture

Visual artist Zahangir Alom has portrayed dance, music, poems, nature and others on canvases displayed in his 2nd solo exhibition under way at Dhaka Gallery in capital's Banani.





He depicts the beauty of nature on canvases with choreographies of colours and washes. His works evoke the raags of Hindustani classical music and classical dance forms along with poetry, women and nature.His nine-day exhibition titled 'Serenading Soul' features a total of 65 paintings created using mediums like watercolour, oil, acrylic, etching and woodcut.





'As a cultural correspondent, I have covered many cultural events featuring music, dance, poems and others. I have tried to portray my experiences on the canvases. I have depicted raagas of Indian classical music, my thoughts and observations, nature and others,' Zahangir Alom said. Acclaimed artist Monirul Islam was present as chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the exhibition on March 18. Architect and founder of Dhaka Gallery Mustapha Khalid Palash presided over the program.





Samdani Art Foundation president Nadia Samdani, dean of faculty of fine arts Dhaka University Nisar Hossain, eminent artist professor Mohammad Eunus, noted sculptor and artist Hamiduzzaman Khan and founder of Durjoy Bangladesh Foundation Durjoy Rahman were present as special guests.





To mention a few a works, an acrylic painting titled 'The Essence of Gaudiya Nritya 1' shows various human figures performing the Gaudiya Nritya. The acrylic painting titled 'Raag Shyam Kalyan' shows trees drawn with colours like yellow and red. Raag Shyam Kalyan is a melodious raag.





A watercolour painting titled 'Rhythm of Gaudiya Nritya' shows two female figures performing Gaudiya dance. The figures are surrounded by black, yellow and green colours. An acrylic painting titled 'Blissful Brindabon' shows three female figures are dancing in the deep jungle.





They are surrounded with various forms, lines and shapes of different colours. Besides, the exhibition will also feature an interactive performance art session where Zahangir will create paintings of live performances. The event titled 'Raag Rang', scheduled to be held on March 20, has been rescheduled over coronavirus outbreak. 'It will be held on March 26,' said Zahangir Alom.





The performance will feature renowned vocalist Aloke Kumar Sen, celebrated dance artistes, namely Snata Shahrin (Kathak), Rachel Priyanka Perris (Gaudiya), Sudeshna Swayamprabha (Manipuri), Arthy Ahmed (Bharatanatyam), Alka Das Pranti (Odishi), Firoz Khan on sitar, Yusuf Khan on sarod, and Sabuj Ahmed on tabla.







Born in Sirajganj, artist Zahangir Alom has been pursuing his career as an artist for a decade. His first solo exhibition, The Uncaged, was held at Alliance Francaise De Dhaka in 2017.

