Umar Akmal charged under PCB Anti-Corruption Code

Umar Akmal



The Pakistan Cricket Board has charged Umar Akmal with two breaches of Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two unrelated incidents.





Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code reads as: "Failing to disclose to the PCB Vigilance and Security Department (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitations received by the Participant to engage in Corrupt Conduct under this Anti-Corruption Code". According to PCB.







Umar Akmal was issued the Notice of Charge on Tuesday, 17 March, and has 14 days (31 March 2020) to respond in writing to the charge. According to Article 6.2, the range of permissible period of ineligibility for those charged and found guilty for a violation of Article 2.4.4 is a minimum of six months and a maximum of a lifetime.Umar Akmal was provisionally suspended on 20 February 2020. The PCB will not make any further comment pending the outcome on this case.







Leave Your Comments