COVID-19: Cannes film festival cancelled



The Cannes Film Festival has been postponed for the first time in its history due to the coronavirus crisis, it was revealed on Thursday.





The annual film festival was due to take place between May 12 and May 23, but because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, organizers have said the event 'cannot be held on the scheduled dates'. No plans are yet in place for the festival, but organizers are looking at pushing it back until late June or early July, with a firm decision set to be made in due course.





Organizers said in a statement: 'At this time of global health crisis, our thoughts go to the victims of the COVID-19 and we express our solidarity with all of those who are fighting the disease.'Today, we have made the following decision: The Festival de Cannes cannot be held on the scheduled dates, from May 12 to 23.







'Several options are considered in order to preserve its running, the main one being a simple postponement, in Cannes, until the end of June-beginning of July, 2020.





'As soon as the development of the French and international health situation will allow us to assess the real possibility, we will make our decision known, in accordance with our ongoing consultation withthe French Government and Cannes' City Hall as well as with the Festival's Board Members, Film industry professionals and all the partners of the event.'







The 2019 Cannes Film Festival saw Bong Joon-ho earn the coveted Palme d'Or award for his film Parasite, which went on to win four Oscars including Best Picture. The event is just one of the many events being postponed or cancelled in the wake of the pandemic, which as of the time of writing has claimed almost 10,000 lives, with over 240,000 confirmed cases around the world.







