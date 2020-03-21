Covid-19 testing kits in Chattogram soon



The testing kits to detect novel coronavirus will arrive shortly in Chattogram, and Bangladesh Institution of Tropical Infectious Diseases (BITID) at Sitakunda upazila will be prepared to test the virus within 48 hours, said Divisional Commissioner of Chattogram ABM Azad.





He came up with the information after a coordination meeting over the preparation to prevent and combat coronavirus in port city. The meeting was held at Chattogram Circuit House, in presence of different stakeholders.





After the meeting, the divisional commissioner said, "It's a good news for us that covid-19 now can be tested in different areas of the country. We have selected BITID to conduct the test in Chattogram." "The testing kits and other equipment will arrive soon," he assured.





He also warned people who recently came back to Chattogram from abroad not to roam outside and remain quarantined at home. "Actions will be taken against them for violating the directives."





The DC, however, said they have some information gaps regarding returnees. "We are collecting information about returnees from the immigration department and are trying to find out about their condition," he said while replying to a query. "We are also thinking of making Bangladesh Railway Hospital in CRB area a quarantine place, if needed," he added.





Leave Your Comments