'Bangladesh to beat virus thru united efforts'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said that Bangladesh would defeat the deadly coronavirus through united efforts.





He came up with the optimism while talking to reporters after paying homage at the grave of former President Zillur Rahman at Banani graveyard in the city on Friday.





Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "Bangladesh is at risk (of coronavirus) but such situation is yet to be created that we should be panicked."







A total of 18 people were so far infected with coronavirus (now coronavirus confirmed cases stand at 20) in the country,

while one person died, he said. "Despite that, we are at risk as the novel coronavirus outbreak was declared as a pandemic," he added.





Terming coronavirus outbreak a global problem, the road transport and bridges minister said Bangladesh is prepared to fight the deadly virus under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."We do believe we would be able to defeat the coronavirus concertedly…how big enemy it is," he said.





