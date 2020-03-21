Students' Union distributes free hand sanitizers



Bangladesh Students' Union, student wing of Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) has started distributing hand sanitizers free of cost, prepared by them among the low-income and poor people to tackle coronavirus outbreak.





Juba Union has also started producing hand sanitizers and masks to distribute the hygiene materials free of cost among people, including the low-income labors.The production began on Friday at Pragati conference room of Swechchha-Sram in the capital's Purana Paltan area by installing a temporary lab.





Students' Union general secretary Anik Roy said they have already distributed nine thousands hand sanitizers in the last four days. Intern doctors of Kurmitola General Hospital, which is being used for coronavirus patients, have taken hand sanitizers from them, he said.





Some on duty television journalists have also taken hand sanitizers from the activists of Students' Union. Anik Roy said they distributed hand sanitizers among the low-income labours at capital's Bow Bazar slum, Paltan, Shahbagh, Kamrangirchar and Faridpur, Moulvibazar, Shariatpur districts.





Students of Pharmacy Department, Chemistry Department and Bio-Chemistry Department of Dhaka University, Jagannath University and Jahangirnagar University are preparing these hand sanitizers.





Apart from Dhaka, the production of hand sanitizers and masks has also been started simultaneously in Chattogram, Juba Union general secretary Khan Asaduzzaman Masum said, adding that the program will be continued in other districts.He hoped that Juba Union would be able to dispense the hygiene materials to 10 lakh people in the country soon.









