Coronavirus: Global death toll climbs to 11,398





The coronavirus pandemic has taken a devastating turn as it claimed the lives of 11,398 people worldwide as of Saturday.

It has so far infected 275,871 people around the world, according to worldometer.

Of them, 172,561 are currently being treated with 7,765 being in serious or critical condition.

So far, 103,310 cases had outcomes and of them, 91,912 (89 percent) recovered and 11 percent died.

COVID-19 is affecting 185 countries and territories around the world and one international conveyance (the Diamond Princess cruise ship harboured in Yokohama, Japan).

The World Health Organization on March 11 declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh on Friday announced the detection of three new coronavirus patients, raising the number of such cases in the country to 20.

The new infected people include two male and one female, said Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Friday.

“One of the infected people is female who is aged around 30 and other two male are aged around 30 and 70 respectively. The elderly patient is in critical condition. We’re providing him treatment at the Intensive Care Unit," Dr Nasima said.

Bangladesh reported the country’s first death from coronavirus on March 18.

On Friday, Madaripur district administration enforced a complete shutdown in Shibchar municipality and three unions of Shibchar upazila, for the first time, in an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus.

All the entrances and exits of the municipality and Panchhar, Baheratal and Natun Bahertala unions have been closed. Most shops there also remained closed.

