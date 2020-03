A suspected drug trader was killed in a reported gunfight with police at Khoyerbagan in Santhia upazila early Saturday.





The deceased was identified as Alim Hossain, alias Kalu, 35, son of Khorshed Ali, of Rasulpur village in the area.





Tipped off, when a team of police conducted a drive in the area drug traders op, triggering the gunfight, said Goutam Kumar Biswas, additional superintendent Pabna police.





Police later recovered the body of Alim from the spot.

