Bangladeshi dies from coronavirus in Italy





A Bangladeshi expatriate died from coronavirus at a hospital in Milan, Italy on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Golam Mawla, 56, son of Hafez Ali Akbar of Companiganj upazila in Noakhali.

Golam Mawla had been suffering from fever, cough and respiratory problem and breathed his last around 8pm Friday night at a hospital in Milan, Eampur Union Parishad Chairman Iqbal Chowdhury said quoting his family members.

He was tested positive for coronavirus, the family sources said.

He is the first Bangladeshi patient died from coronavirus in Italy.

