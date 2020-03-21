Published:  04:52 PM, 21 March 2020

Bangladeshi mountaineer Wasfia Nazreen infected with COVID-19

Bangladeshi mountaineer Wasfia Nazreen infected with COVID-19

Country’s celebrated mountaineer Wasfia Nazreen has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and living in quarantine in Los Angeles in the US.

“Yes, I’ve been fighting Covid-19 but everything will be okay,” said Nazreen on her Facebook page adding that “I’m posting this with the help of a friend, to share a bit of what I’ve been dealing with.” 

“I’m now in quarantine (which I was already practicing after I flew into LA) with strict measures and watch over my breathing. I’ll just have to fight it out. Every day is a struggle,” she wrote.


Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From City

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »