Bangladeshi mountaineer Wasfia Nazreen infected with COVID-19





Country’s celebrated mountaineer Wasfia Nazreen has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and living in quarantine in Los Angeles in the US.





“Yes, I’ve been fighting Covid-19 but everything will be okay,” said Nazreen on her Facebook page adding that “I’m posting this with the help of a friend, to share a bit of what I’ve been dealing with.”





“I’m now in quarantine (which I was already practicing after I flew into LA) with strict measures and watch over my breathing. I’ll just have to fight it out. Every day is a struggle,” she wrote.

