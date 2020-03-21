Joint efforts can help stop coronavirus spread: FM





Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Saturday urged people to join hands with the government saying joint efforts can help stop the coronavirus spread.





He made the call while briefing reporters at state guesthouse Padma after a meeting.





The minister also informed that leaves of officials at the Health Ministry, Foreign Ministry and field-level officials have been cancelled.





Dr Momen said testing kits and medical logistics remain ready in China which will be brought any time by a chartered flight. Private companies are also willing to bring similarly.





This Chinese Emergency Humanitarian Aid Project includes coronavirus test kits for 10,000 people, 15,000 surgical N95 respirators (medical N95 mask), 10,000 medicalprotective clothing and 1000 infrared thermometers, according to Chinese Embassy in Dhaka.





Besides, Bangladesh will not allow passengers from Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, the UAE, Turkey, Malaysia, Oman, Singapore and India until March 31 to stop spread of imported virus, he added.

Flights from these 10 countries will not be allowed to land in Bangladesh.





Earlier, flights from European countries, except the UK, were halted.





The Foreign Minister urged the Bangladesh expatriates abroad to be serious about the issue.

Leave Your Comments