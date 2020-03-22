Diner Sheshe





"I grew up helping dad run a small nightie business. The work was demanding and the pay was too little to run the household. So at 21, I took up the job of a salesman at a shop on Linking Road. For ?50 a day, I spent 9 hours in the heat, and threw myself at those passing by to buy clothes.





I was still a college student at the time-- I would wake up at 6 AM, attend 3 hours of lectures before work and then come home after midnight to sleep for 4 hours.







Life was hard. I remember often crying, because we couldn't afford mom's medical bills or dad's treatment after an accident even after selling my bike and begging for loans. I then got fired from my job at a perfume brand because I accidentally dropped a bottle worth ?12,000. I felt like no matter how hard I worked, life just got harder.





But I didn't have the time or convenience to wallow--I picked myself up, found a new job and added one more hustle to my packed schedule--creating fun videos online. I randomly started making 14 videos everyday for a year--on my way to work, during lunch breaks or even when I was sick.







My friends and I would dance and lip sync to famous songs. Before I knew it, students started recognizing me at college and customers at work knew me as the 'guy who made videos on Tik-Tok'! But, my parents wanted me to get an MBA rather than acting like an unpaid 'hero' and my relatives thought 'ladka barbaad ho gaya'.





Still, I knew I was on to something big when my video on Amitabhji's song 'Tere jaisa yaar kahaan' received over 10 million views in 2 days. I got invited to events all over India where fans showed up in overwhelming numbers.







I never imagined that I would go from earning ?50 a day and selling my bike to being able to buy my family a BMW in one year. I think hard-work makes the universe deliver in mysterious ways. That's how the same boy who was fired for dropping a perfume bottle now owns a deodorant brand that's sold out by the millions!"





Humans of Bombay, Fb



