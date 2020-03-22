Mobile court in Dumuria fines shops for rising prices

Dumuria UNO Shahnaz Begum leading a drive against stores which are raising prices of goods in Dumuria of Khulna on Saturday. -AA



Dumuria Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Shahnaz Begum has fined and received of taka 23,500 by settling mobile court on Saturday in Khulna's Dumuria upazila. Mobile court has fined that 25,500 taka from people for coronavirus tension some people are hiking price of different commodities and attending public gathering issues.





Mobile court continued this expedition on different places of Dumuria upazila of Khulna. Mujibur Rahman and Mizanur Rahman was fined 500 and 1500 respectively for selling onions at high prices at Chuknagar Bazar of Dumuria upazila according to Consumer Rights Protection Act.







Rice businessman Rejaul Islam was fined 2000 taka at Atharomile Bazar of Dumuria upazila, and Rezoan Gazi son of Ali Akbar Gazi was fine 20,000 taka for gathering people by holding a function of Bou-vat respectively. Upozila Nirbahi Officer also advised overseas returnee people for obeying the rules and regulations of Qurantine conditions. Upazila agriculture officer agriculturist Mosaddek Hossain and police administrations were also present among others.







---Sheikh Motahar Hossain, Khulna

Leave Your Comments