BCB to follow remote working policy



In response to the evolving COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, the BCB has instructed its staff to work remotely until further notice from today.





The staff who are not essential to stay at the office have been advised to work from home. Confirming the matter, BCB sent a media release on Saturday afternoon. "Exceptions will be made only for work that cannot be executed effectively outside the office environment," it also added.





Earlier, the BCB announced that all sort of cricket will be stopped in the country until the next notice. With this step, the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League has been stopped indefinitely.





Before that, BCB had to stop the two-match T20I series between Asia XI and World XI which was scheduled to take place on March 21 and 22 to celebrate the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of the nation.





Not just in Bangladesh, but many sports events and sporting authorities have taken these steps around the globe as well. The coronavirus pandemic has claimed the lives of 11,398 people worldwide as of Saturday.





It has so far infected 275,871 people around the world, according to worldometer. The World Health Organization (WHO) already announced it as an epidemic and advised the world to take aggressive steps to stop the spread of the virus.





