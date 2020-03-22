Tariqul makes SBAC Bank acting MD





South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank Ltd Additional Managing Director Tariqul Islam Chowdhury has been appointed as acting Managing Director and CEO of the bank. He will serve the post from March 19, 2020 until further direction as per the decision taken at the 103rd board meeting of the bank held on March 18.





Tariqul Islam Chowdhury joined SBAC Bank as Deputy Managing Director on July 2018. After doing his job with efficiency and prudence, the Board of Directors appointed him as acting Managing Director and CEO. Prior to the appointment, he was also DMD of state-owned Commercial Bank, Sonali Bank Ltd. Tariqul Islam Chowdhury started his career with Sonali Bank as a Financial Analyst in 1984.



Leave Your Comments